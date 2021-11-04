Abbotsford, B.C. teachers not required to be vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Abbotsford School District is the latest in British Columbia to announce it will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for adult staff.

“With multiple layers of protection currently in place throughout all of our buildings, we know that our schools are low-risk settings for transmission,” Stan Petersen, chair of the Abbotsford Board of Education, said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Furthermore, our public health experts have confirmed that our schools are not a primary source of COVID-19 spread.”

The board said school leaders met with Fraser Health officials, who said “a vaccine mandate for all K-12 staff would have a limited impact on transmission rates and potentially exacerbate inequities for some,” according to a statement from the board.

The board is still recommending all staff get immunized.

The announcement came a day after Surrey announced its teachers will not be required to get vaccinated.

The B.C. government released guidelines for school districts to follow if they are going to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.

The province has refused to provide guidance on whether school districts should vote to impose vaccine mandates, instead encouraging all staff to get immunized.

The BC Teachers’ Federation and the BC Liberals have raised concerns that allowing districts to decide would create a piecemeal approach.

–with files Amy Judd