Health

Abbotsford, B.C. teachers not required to be vaccinated

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey School Board rejects a vaccine mandate for staff and teachers' Surrey School Board rejects a vaccine mandate for staff and teachers
Terry Allen of the Surrey Board of Education discusses the board's decision not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff and teachers.

The Abbotsford School District is the latest in British Columbia to announce it will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for adult staff.

“With multiple layers of protection currently in place throughout all of our buildings, we know that our schools are low-risk settings for transmission,” Stan Petersen, chair of the Abbotsford Board of Education, said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'BCTF survey finds 94 per cent of teachers fully vaccinated' BCTF survey finds 94 per cent of teachers fully vaccinated
BCTF survey finds 94 per cent of teachers fully vaccinated – Oct 27, 2021

“Furthermore, our public health experts have confirmed that our schools are not a primary source of COVID-19 spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

The board said school leaders met with Fraser Health officials, who said “a vaccine mandate for all K-12 staff would have a limited impact on transmission rates and potentially exacerbate inequities for some,” according to a statement from the board.

Read more: B.C.’s biggest school district, Surrey, will not be mandating COVID vaccines for staff

The board is still recommending all staff get immunized.

The announcement came a day after Surrey announced its teachers will not be required to get vaccinated.

The B.C. government released guidelines for school districts to follow if they are going to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.

Click to play video: 'B.C. School vaccine mandate guidance' B.C. School vaccine mandate guidance
B.C. School vaccine mandate guidance – Oct 22, 2021
Such a mandate would require teachers, administrators, cleaning staff, educational assistants and other adults in the school system to be immunized.

The province has refused to provide guidance on whether school districts should vote to impose vaccine mandates, instead encouraging all staff to get immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Teachers’ Federation and the BC Liberals have raised concerns that allowing districts to decide would create a piecemeal approach.

–with files Amy Judd

