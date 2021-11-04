Police seek suspects after two Niagara Falls parks damaged by off-road vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a pair of off-road riders believed to have caused over $10,000 in damage to a pair of fields at two parks in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) allege the riders took to the public spaces on Oct. 31 near Sodom Road and Mann Street.

In a release on Tuesday, a city spokesperson characterized the riders as “vandals” who “willfully destroyed” a baseball diamond at Patrick Cummings Memorial Sports Complex.

“Evidence of off-road vehicle tracks from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and dirt bike now scar the playing field,” municipal works manager Marianne Tikky said.

Tips from the public have produced a photo of the suspect vehicles, a green ATV and white and green dirt bike.

View image in full screen Police say over $10,000 worth of damage was inflicted on two public fields in Niagara Falls on Oct. 31. It’s alleged a pair of off-road riders are responsible. Niagara Regional Police

Police say the driver of the ATV was wearing a white helmet with a red stripe and black clothing.

The dirt bike rider and wore a red/yellow helmet, a red/white jacket, and black pants with a red stripe down the side.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at the non-emergency line 905-688-4111.

