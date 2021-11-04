Halloween partygoers possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Mavericks, Ottawa Public Health says

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is advising attendees of a recent Halloween party at Mavericks in the downtown core to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 after two people who were at the event tested positive for the virus.

The possible exposure would have occurred between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the Saturday night “Back from the Dead” party at the 221 Rideau St. venue.

OPH doesn’t usually disclose locations of a possible outbreak because of privacy concerns, but the local health unit said it issued the public notice on Thursday hoping to reach as many partygoers as possible, saying attendees were at an “increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.”

Anyone who was at Mavericks during the aforementioned times is being asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for the next 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who develops symptoms should immediately self-isolate and get tested, OPH says.

But those who do not show any signs of COVID-19 do not need to isolate or get tested unless otherwise contacted by the public health unit.

Anyone with questions about the exposure can call a public health nurse at 613-580-6744.

0:54 How an outdoor gathering in Ottawa led to community transmission How an outdoor gathering in Ottawa led to community transmission – Sep 23, 2020