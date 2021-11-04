Petition seeks to name walking trail after deceased firefighter

Send this page to someone via email

A young Montrealer is asking the city to pay tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix, who died during a rescue operation on the St. Lawrence River on Oct. 17.

Alexandra Lajeunesse wants to have a path that stretches along the banks of the St. Lawrence in the Lachine, LaSalle, and Verdun boroughs named Pierre-Lacroix Trail, in honour of the fallen firefighter.

The path, stretching several kilometers, overlooks the Lachine rapids where Lacroix, a firefighter from Station 64, lost his life while saving boaters in distress.

Lacroix, 58 years old, was married with two children. His official funeral was held last Friday at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. Some 1,200 firefighters, from Montreal and across North America, attended the service.

Thursday morning, several days after its launch, the petition on the website change.org had collected more than 10,700 signatures.