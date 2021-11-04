Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Petition seeks to name walking trail after deceased firefighter

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2021 9:04 am
The daughters of fireman Pierre Lacroix, Stephanie and Annick, carry his hat and helmet from the church followed by his brother, Yves Lacroix, after funeral services in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids last week. View image in full screen
The daughters of fireman Pierre Lacroix, Stephanie and Annick, carry his hat and helmet from the church followed by his brother, Yves Lacroix, after funeral services in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids last week. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A young Montrealer is asking the city to pay tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix, who died during a rescue operation on the St. Lawrence River on Oct. 17.

Alexandra Lajeunesse wants to have a path that stretches along the banks of the St. Lawrence in the Lachine, LaSalle, and Verdun boroughs named Pierre-Lacroix Trail, in honour of the fallen firefighter.

Read more: Funeral held in Montreal for firefighter who died during water rescue on St. Lawrence River

The path, stretching several kilometers, overlooks the Lachine rapids where Lacroix, a firefighter from Station 64, lost his life while saving boaters in distress.

Lacroix, 58 years old, was married with two children. His official funeral was held last Friday at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. Some 1,200 firefighters, from Montreal and across North America, attended the service.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday morning, several days after its launch, the petition on the website change.org had collected more than 10,700 signatures.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
firefighter tagLaSalle tagVerdun tagLachine tagLachine Canal tagPierre Lacroix tagSt-Laurence River tagstation 64 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers