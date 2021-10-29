Funeral for Montreal firefighter who died during rescue scheduled being held Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Mourners will be gathering Friday in Old Montreal for the funeral of a firefighter who died during a water rescue Oct. 17.

Pierre Lacroix of the Montreal fire department drowned after the rescue boat he was in capsized and he became trapped underneath.

The official funeral is scheduled to take place at noon at the Notre-Dame Basilica after a public visitation was held Thursday.

A water rescue specialist, the 58-year-old Lacroix had been with the fire department for more than 30 years.

He was one of four firefighters coming to the aid of two boaters in distress when the mishap took place.

Lacroix is the first Montreal firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2012.