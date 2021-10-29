Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funeral for Montreal firefighter who died during rescue scheduled being held Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 10:37 am
Firefighters pay their respects to fireman Pierre Lacroix during a visitation Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Montreal. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids last week. View image in full screen
Firefighters pay their respects to fireman Pierre Lacroix during a visitation Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Montreal. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids last week. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Mourners will be gathering Friday in  Old Montreal for the funeral of a firefighter who died during a water rescue Oct. 17.

Pierre Lacroix of the Montreal fire department drowned after the rescue boat he was in capsized and he became trapped underneath.

Read more: Montreal firefighter dies after rescue boat capsizes in St. Lawrence River

The official funeral is scheduled to take place at noon at the Notre-Dame Basilica after a public visitation was held Thursday.

A water rescue specialist, the 58-year-old Lacroix had been with the fire department for more than 30 years.

Read more: Lachine Rapids where Montreal firefighter died have a long, dangerous history

Story continues below advertisement

He was one of four firefighters coming to the aid of two boaters in distress when the mishap took place.

Lacroix is the first Montreal firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2012.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal Fire Department tagSIM tagFirefighter funeral tagMontreal Firefighter tagPierre Lacroix tagPierre Lacroix funeral tagPierre Lacroix Firefighter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers