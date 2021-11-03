Accident at Pennask Summit on Okanagan Connector

Police were called to an accident on the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday afternoon.
Little is known about the crash, other than a white Ford F250 truck was involved and that it occurred at the Pennask Summit, around 3 p.m.
There were dense fog conditions, but road conditions seemed fine.
One day earlier, Merritt RCMP issued a press release reminding motorists to watch their speed relative to driving conditions during winter on both the Okanagan Connector and Coquihalla Highway.
