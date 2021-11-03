Menu

Traffic

Accident at Pennask Summit on Okanagan Connector

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 8:19 pm
The single-vehicle accident happened around 3 p.m., at the Pennask Summit.
Global News

Police were called to an accident on the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday afternoon.

Little is known about the crash, other than a white Ford F250 truck was involved and that it occurred at the Pennask Summit, around 3 p.m.

Global News
Global News

Read more: ‘No zoomy zoom on the slicky slick or you’ll go boom boom’: RCMP have poetic warning for drivers

There were dense fog conditions, but road conditions seemed fine.

One day earlier, Merritt RCMP issued a press release reminding motorists to watch their speed relative to driving conditions during winter on both the Okanagan Connector and Coquihalla Highway.

