Accident at Pennask Summit on Okanagan Connector

Police were called to an accident on the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday afternoon.

Little is known about the crash, other than a white Ford F250 truck was involved and that it occurred at the Pennask Summit, around 3 p.m.

There were dense fog conditions, but road conditions seemed fine.

Fog can impact visibility on the road. When heavy #fog hits, remember to turn your headlights on (or use fog lights) and use road markings as a guide. #KnowYourPartBC to drive smart. #ShiftintoWinter pic.twitter.com/QNhpyQCnks — ICBC (@icbc) December 18, 2019

One day earlier, Merritt RCMP issued a press release reminding motorists to watch their speed relative to driving conditions during winter on both the Okanagan Connector and Coquihalla Highway.