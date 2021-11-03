SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Torontonians can get their flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario expands booster shot eligibility to new groups including people 70+' COVID-19: Ontario expands booster shot eligibility to new groups including people 70+
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced on Wednesday the expansion of eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to new groups, which include those aged 70+, health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings. This also applies to individuals who received AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

TORONTO – The City of Toronto is offering residents the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

The city’s top doctor says residents getting a flu shot at a Toronto Public Health clinic will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible and haven’t yet been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Eileen de Villa also says people getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a city-run clinic will have a chance to get a flu shot at the same time.

Read more: Flu shot now available to all Ontarians

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has said that all seasonal influenza vaccines may be given at the same time as or at any time before or after the administration of other vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

De Villa says the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time will offer people convenience and protection against both the seasonal flu and the novel coronavirus.

The city launched its annual flu campaign at city-run immunization clinics this week.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagToronto Covid tagToronto Flu Shot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers