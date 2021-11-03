Calgary man charged with murder of his mother

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in the weekend homicide of his own mother in the northeast.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Pinehill Road N.E. at around 9 a.m. Saturday, where they found the body of a woman.

She has been identified as 50-year-old Deborah Ann Mitchell.

Her son, 29-year-old Levi Romeo Mitchell, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He’s expected in court Thursday.

Calgary police said in a news release this case highlights the tragedy of domestic violence.

“November is Family Violence Prevention Month and this tragic situation illustrates why it so important to reach out for help before relationships become violent,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm.

“We know that domestic violence can occur in any household and we want to encourage Calgarians to reach out to be connected to the many resources available in our city.”

Calgarians can call 211 to be connected to agencies that are ready to offer support.

The Family Violence Helpline is available 24/7 at 403-234-SAFE (7233).

The Family Violence Info Line is available 24/7 at 310-1818 in more than 170 languages from anywhere in Alberta.

If phone calls are not available, people can use the Alberta Safety Chat Line.

Victims of domestic violence can also contact the Calgary Police Service anytime by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or 911 if you are in immediate danger.