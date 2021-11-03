Menu

Health

Health Canada to review AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 prevention drug

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Antibodies only half the story of vaccine protection: experts' Antibodies only half the story of vaccine protection: experts
WATCH: Antibodies only half the story of vaccine protection: experts – Oct 1, 2021

AstraZeneca has asked Health Canada to review a new long-acting antibody combination that could be used to prevent symptomatic COVID-19.

If approved, it would be the first antibody protection of its kind in Canada.

Read more: AstraZeneca COVID-19 drug prevents severe disease if given early, company says

The company says its clinical trials showed the antibody treatment was well tolerated and reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77 per cent compared to a placebo.

AstraZeneca Canada says it could be a good option for vulnerable populations who aren’t able to develop a strong protective response from a vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Health Canada considers Merck’s experimental COVID-19 drug' Health Canada considers Merck’s experimental COVID-19 drug
Health Canada considers Merck’s experimental COVID-19 drug – Oct 4, 2021

The company says preliminary findings show the antibodies neutralize recent COVID-19 variants, including the Delta and Mu variants.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada has said all COVID-19 vaccine and drug submissions will be prioritized and reviewed on an expedited timeline.

Read more: AstraZeneca seeks U.S. emergency approval for COVID-19 prevention drug

© 2021 The Canadian Press
