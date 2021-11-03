Health Canada to review AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 prevention drug

Send this page to someone via email

AstraZeneca has asked Health Canada to review a new long-acting antibody combination that could be used to prevent symptomatic COVID-19.

If approved, it would be the first antibody protection of its kind in Canada.

The company says its clinical trials showed the antibody treatment was well tolerated and reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77 per cent compared to a placebo.

AstraZeneca Canada says it could be a good option for vulnerable populations who aren’t able to develop a strong protective response from a vaccine.

The company says preliminary findings show the antibodies neutralize recent COVID-19 variants, including the Delta and Mu variants.

Health Canada has said all COVID-19 vaccine and drug submissions will be prioritized and reviewed on an expedited timeline.