Waterloo police arrest pair in Peterborough after pool scam investigation

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested two people from Peterborough in connection with a swimming pool scam that allegedly goes back two summers.

Police say the arrests on Monday in Peterborough after several people complained they had arranged to have pools installed, but the work never got done.

Officers allege that deposits were made to get the work done as far back as July 2020 but the work was never done and no refunds were issued.

Police say a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman are facing charges of defrauding the public and possessing property obtained by crime.

They say there were victims from both inside and outside of Waterloo Region, and they believe there could be more from across Southern Ontario.

Police ask anyone who is in a similar situation to contact their local police service.