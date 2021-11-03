Snow, mix of rain and snow prompt travel advisory for London, Ont. region Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County due to lake effect snow and the possibility of it changing to a mix of rain and snow.

The national weather agency issued the advisory just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, saying that lake effect snow was already occurring with 2 centimetres of accumulation possible locally.

The snow is expected to either ease off as the morning continues or change to a mix of rain and snow.

Motorists are advised to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions and consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 6 C on Wednesday with an overnight low of -5 C.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a temperature of 0 C, or -2 with the wind chill, and light snow were observed at the London International Airport.