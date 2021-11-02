Girl, 13, arrested following school stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after a stabbing at a school in Toronto’s east end, police say.

In a tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service, police were called to the area of Ridgemoor Avenue and East Haven Drive, west of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue, shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A 12-year old girl was stabbed in the arm and has been transported to hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear if the incident took place inside the building or outside on school grounds, but investigators can confirm it took place on school property.

No further information is being released at this time.

