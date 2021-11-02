Menu

Crime

Girl, 13, arrested following school stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 6:49 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after a stabbing at a school in Toronto’s east end, police say.

In a tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service, police were called to the area of Ridgemoor Avenue and East Haven Drive, west of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue, shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A 12-year old girl was stabbed in the arm and has been transported to hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear if the incident took place inside the building or outside on school grounds, but investigators can confirm it took place on school property.

No further information is being released at this time.

