Health

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases drop to 4

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 3:07 pm
Guelph’s public health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday as the total case count during the pandemic remained at 5,093.

The latest data shows Guelph has just four active cases, with one more recovery also being reported.

Total resolved cases have reached 5,044 while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Read more: Ottawa to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international arrivals at 8 more Canadian airports

No new cases were also reported in Wellington County, with its total case count staying at 2,068.

Active cases fell to 14 with two recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is just one case being treated in a hospital.

The local school boards report a single active COVID-19 case among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 85.7 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.3 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.7 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.7 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 350 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 100 first doses, roughly 150 second doses and 100 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Read more: Quebec to remove mask mandate in high schools, lift ban on dancing, karaoke

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Tuesday, 80.1 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.2 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
