Belleville police close portion of Old Highway 2 after serious crash

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash has closed a section of Old Highway 2, according to Belleville police.

Not many details have been released about the collision, but police say the highway is closed between Point Anne and Mitchell roads.

Police ask drivers to find alternate routes while they investigate the scene.

Police have yet to give information about how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how many people were injured, but said they expect to give an update later Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.