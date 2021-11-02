Menu

Canada

Belleville police close portion of Old Highway 2 after serious crash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 3:01 pm
Belleville police have closed off a section of Old Highway 2 following a serious crash Tuesday. View image in full screen
Belleville police have closed off a section of Old Highway 2 following a serious crash Tuesday. Belleville police / Twitter

A serious crash has closed a section of Old Highway 2, according to Belleville police.

Not many details have been released about the collision, but police say the highway is closed between Point Anne and Mitchell roads.

Police ask drivers to find alternate routes while they investigate the scene.

Read more: Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Belleville

Police have yet to give information about how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how many people were injured, but said they expect to give an update later Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

