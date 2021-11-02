Menu

Health

Saskatchewan expecting Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipment

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 1:46 pm
Saskatchewan could receive an allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of the month, if approved by the federal government. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan could receive an allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of the month, if approved by the federal government. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be coming to Saskatchewan.

“We do have lots of options. I do encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman.

Read more: Merriman defends dismantled field hospitals as COVID-19 again dominates question period

During a scrum after Monday’s Question Period, Merriman said for those who are uncomfortable with the AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, there could be another alternative coming.

“There’s been lots of requests for Johnson & Johnson and we are working on getting them in from the federal government,” said Merriman. “We have asked for an allotment of Johnson & Johnson as well as Alberta has.”

Johnson & Johnson, which only requires a single dose rather than two, was approved by Canada in March of this year. Merriman is hoping the province will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the end of the month.

Read more: It will be months before Saskatchewan health care can cope, Regina doctor says

“To be able to get those people that might prefer that one shot versus having a double dose,” he said. “But we haven’t confirmed that with the federal government yet.”

Merriman didn’t state how many Johnson & Johnson vaccines were requested.

