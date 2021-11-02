Saskatchewan expecting Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipment

Send this page to someone via email

A shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be coming to Saskatchewan.

“We do have lots of options. I do encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman.

During a scrum after Monday’s Question Period, Merriman said for those who are uncomfortable with the AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, there could be another alternative coming.

“There’s been lots of requests for Johnson & Johnson and we are working on getting them in from the federal government,” said Merriman. “We have asked for an allotment of Johnson & Johnson as well as Alberta has.”

Johnson & Johnson, which only requires a single dose rather than two, was approved by Canada in March of this year. Merriman is hoping the province will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the end of the month.

“To be able to get those people that might prefer that one shot versus having a double dose,” he said. “But we haven’t confirmed that with the federal government yet.”

Merriman didn’t state how many Johnson & Johnson vaccines were requested.

