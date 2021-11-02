Alec Baldwin breaks silence on deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

In an intense address to paparazzi over the weekend, Alec Baldwin spoke publicly for the first time about the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie, Rust.

“I can’t answer any questions about the investigation. I can’t,” the 63-year-old actor told photographers after pulling over to the side of the road in Manchester, Vt.

“It’s an active investigation in terms of a woman dying.”

An emotional Baldwin, joined by his wife Hilaria, described the shooting as “a horrible event,” adding that he’s in constant contact with Hutchins’ husband.

“The guy is overwhelmed with grief.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We were a very, very well-oiled crew,” he explained in the impromptu press conference, reflecting on the time he and Hutchins went out for dinner in the early days of the film shoot.

Baldwin called the shooting “a one-in-a-trillion episode,” adding he wants to explore ways to limit the use of guns on movie sets.

“So what has to happen now is, we have to realize that when it does go wrong and it’s this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place,” he said. “Rubber guns, plastic guns, no live — no real armaments on set. That’s not for me to decide. It’s urgent that you understand I’m not an expert in this field, so whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets, I’m all in favour of and I will co-operate with that in any way that I can.”

Story continues below advertisement

Baldwin’s wife told the press she brought her husband to Vermont to “limit the PTSD” he was facing.

“He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” she said.

She also shared some photos of their family to her Instagram account Monday, with both parents and six of their young children dressed up for Halloween.

“Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least,” she wrote. “Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 21 Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, after he was told the weapon was safe. Production on the film was halted after the shooting.