Crime

Guelph police arrest Scarborough man accused of stealing $16,000 in jewelry

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 10:33 am
Guelph police say the stolen gold chains have not been recovered. View image in full screen
Guelph police say the stolen gold chains have not been recovered. Getty Images

Guelph police say a Scarborough man has been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly $16,000 in jewelry from two businesses.

The first case dates back to July 27, 2021, when a man walked into a south-end jewelry store and asked to see the most expensive gold chain.

Police said when an employee removed a $3,000 chain from a display, the man grabbed it and ran out.

Then on Oct. 18, investigators allege the same man walked into another south-end store and asked to see the gold chains.

Police said when the employee opened a display, the man grabbed seven chains and ran out. They had a total value of just under $13,000.

In a news release on Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man after working with other police services that are investigating similar thefts in other jurisdictions.

Details of those other investigations were not released, but Guelph police have charged the man with theft over $5,000 and theft under $,5000.

Police held him in custody but he was released on bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 23.

The stolen gold chains have not been recovered, police said.

