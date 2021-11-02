Drones added in search for missing 78-year-old Hamilton-area woman

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing 78-year-old Hamilton-area woman has intensified days after it’s believed she went missing from her Dundas home on Halloween night.

Police say crews from Hamilton fire and drones from Mohawk College have now been added to the resources seeking Denise Gloster, who was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“We continue to urge the community to review the photos and description of Denise, check their properties, and call in any tips to 905-546-8965, or call 911 if she is located,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in a social media update on Tuesday morning.

Ernst previously said Gloster was an “avid walker” and known to make treks through Dundas, Ancaster, Flamborough and Hamilton.

Investigators say she suffers from early onset dementia.

Gloster is described as thin about five feet, seven inches tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds.

She has shoulder-length grey hair and may be wearing black jeans and pink Brooks running shoes.