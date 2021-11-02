Man in critical condition after south end 3-vehicle crash: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police report one man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and road closures are in place following a serious crash in the city’s south end.

According to police, emergency crews were called to Exeter Road and Wonderland Road South at roughly 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a three-vehicle crash.

Members of the London fire department extricated a driver from one of the vehicles. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police said he had life-threatening injuries.

As part of the investigation, police have closed sections of Exeter and Wonderland in the area.

Wonderland Road South is closed for northbound traffic from Hamlyn Street and for southbound traffic from Wharncliffe Road South.

Story continues below advertisement

Exeter Road is closed for eastbound traffic from Wharncliffe Road South and for westbound traffic from Meadowbrook Drive.