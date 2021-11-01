London police report no injuries in east-end gunshot investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after reports of gunfire in London’s east end Saturday.

On Saturday around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a call about gunfire in the area of the 1100 block of Hamilton Road.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police say it was confirmed a lone male suspect discharged a firearm.

There are no reports of injuries and no weapon has been recovered.

London police are looking for a suspect described as around 19 years old, clean-shaven and wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt with a hood and a black and red logo on the front.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

