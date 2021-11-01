Menu

Crime

London police report no injuries in east-end gunshot investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 3:14 pm
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available. View image in full screen
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police are investigating after reports of gunfire in London’s east end Saturday.

On Saturday around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a call about gunfire in the area of the 1100 block of Hamilton Road.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police say it was confirmed a lone male suspect discharged a firearm.

Read more: COVID-19 — Middlesex-London Health Unit welcomes November with 14 new cases

There are no reports of injuries and no weapon has been recovered.

London police are looking for a suspect described as around 19 years old, clean-shaven and wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt with a hood and a black and red logo on the front.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

