Nova Scotia RCMP search for badge stolen from retired officer

The Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating after an encased RCMP badge belonging to a retired officer was stolen.

In a release, police say they received a report of a theft from a storage locker on Tupper Boulevard in West Amherst on Oct. 21.

It said there were a number of household items inside the storage locker, along with an encased RCMP badge that belongs to a retired RCMP officer.

The badge is gold and is encased in an acrylic plastic case.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3859.