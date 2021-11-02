Woman hit by car Monday night in Montreal North

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing Henri Bourassa Boulevard in Montreal North on Monday night.

The victim, a woman in her mid-40s, was crossing Henri Bourassa on foot at Selk Avenue on a red light at around 11:45 p.m., according to police.

The driver, a 48-year-old male, was travelling west on Henri Bourassa when he struck the pedestrian.

First responders treated the pedestrian for non-life-threatening, upper body injuries before transporting her to hospital.

The driver was treated at the scene for shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident.

