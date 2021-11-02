Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teenager set to be sentenced in Toronto’s St. Mike’s sexual assault case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 6:04 am
Click to play video: 'St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols' St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols
WATCH ABOVE: St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols. Mark Carcasole reports – Aug 16, 2019

TORONTO — A teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to be sentenced today.

A judge found the teen guilty in June of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after another teen was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at St. Michael’s College School in 2018.

The prosecution argued the teen should spend three months behind bars for what it called a “violent and humiliating” incident.

Read more: Crown seeks 3 months for teen found guilty of sex assault at Toronto’s St. Michael’s College School

The defence argued the teen should receive a probationary sentence of two years with no jail time, like four others who pleaded guilty in the same incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The sexual assault was captured on cellphone video and shared widely on social media before police launched an investigation, which sparked a national discussion on hazing in youth sports.

The judge said the accused teen could have chosen not to participate.

No young person involved in the proceedings can be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagsex assault tagSt. Michael's College School tagToronto Sexual Assault tagSt Mikes tagToronto School tagToronto Private School tagall boys private school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers