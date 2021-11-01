Vancouver police called three times to Halloween bash at mansion of prominent British Columbian

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police were called three times to respond to a variety of complaints about a Halloween party at the mansion of a high-profile British Columbian on Saturday.

A “couple hundred people” attended the massive event on Belmont Avenue in Point Grey, according to the police service, which responded to more than 4,500 calls over the Halloween weekend.

The residence, assessed at more than $30 million, belongs to David and Manjy Sidoo.

“We had a report of two people unconscious, whether it be alcohol or drugs, and so VPD officers attended to assist paramedics as it was deemed unsafe for paramedics to enter,” Const. Tania Visintin told Global News on Monday.

“That’s a lot of resources … on one of the busiest nights of the year.”

David Sidoo, a philanthropist, businessman and former CFL football player, made headlines in 2020 after receiving a three-month jail sentence for the U.S. college admissions scandal.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after prosecutors alleged he paid an admissions consultant $200,000 to have an associate take exams for his two sons.

Asked about the party by Global News on Monday, Sidoo responded, “What party?”

Sidoo’s son Jordan later phoned Global News to clarify that the family had rented the property to a beverage company, Sole Vodka.

Sole Vodka confirmed it had a rental agreement, but would not disclose the cost.

The cost to first responders, however, was significant, said Visintin.

“It was a very busy night so a call like this does take up a lot of resources and a lot of time.”

Over the weekend, the Vancouver Police Department responded to a homicide, a fatal hit-and-run as well a number of other violent incidents, serious injuries and sexual assaults.

Vancouver police said Monday no further investigation is warranted in the aftermath of Saturday night.

Jordan, Sidoo’s son, said the party was not what he expected, and he wouldn’t likely let anyone host a party there again.

