Politics

Quebec Liberals eject Montpetit from caucus over harassment allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 5:47 pm
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade speaks at a press conference before entering a pre-session party caucus, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade speaks at a press conference before entering a pre-session party caucus, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A Quebec Liberal member of the national assembly has been expelled from the party’s caucus after a formal complaint of workplace harassment.

Marie Montpetit was ejected Monday and will sit as an Independent.

The expulsion comes as Dominique Anglade faces a major internal crisis after 17 months as the Liberal leader and just weeks before an important party meeting.

Read more: Dominique Anglade named Quebec Liberal leader, becomes first Black woman to head a party in province

Anglade says the party has zero tolerance for any form of bullying and her leadership will be based on mutual respect.

Harassment and intimidation rumours involving Montpetit had persisted for months but the first formal complaint was filed recently by a former political staffer.

Story continues below advertisement

Montpetit has denied the allegations, releasing a statement that said she has always placed “mutual respect” at the heart of her workplace relationships and she hopes a formal investigation is triggered quickly to set the record straight.

Read more: Legault threatens to penalize Quebec family doctors who don’t take on more patients

The case will be investigated by the legislature with an independent firm assigned to analyze the complaint.

Montpetit, a former cabinet minister, was first elected in 2014 to represent the Montreal riding of Maurice Richard.

On Saturday, Montpetit and Gaétan Barrette, a former health minister, were removed from their respective roles as official critics for health and Treasury Board after they got into a public spat over Twitter posts by Barrette.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
