Canada

Alberta should be consulted on emissions caps, UCP and NDP say

By Bob Weber The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 5:33 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the creation of a global price on carbon during his speech to world leaders at the COP26 climate summit on Monday. “Just as globally we’ve agreed to a minimum corporate tax, we must work together to ensure it’s no longer free to pollute anywhere around the world,” he said, adding that Canada has also committed to capping oil and gas sector emissions to ensure the nation reaches net zero by 2050.

Alberta politicians are warning the federal Liberal government that caps on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas will have to be set in consultation with the province.

Both Premier Jason Kenney and New Democrat Opposition Leader Rachel Notley say Alberta has to be at the table when emissions caps are discussed.

Read more: ‘Progress’ made at G20 — but Canada wanted stronger commitment: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told the global climate conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, that Canada would impose a hard cap on emissions from the sector — the source of about a quarter of all Canada’s greenhouse gases.

A 100-megatonne emissions cap exists for the oilsands, but that limit has never been reached.

Read more: Alberta oil and gas industry, environmental groups watching COP26 climate talks

Kenney says his government needs to be consulted before any moves are made and repeated his call for a massive transfer of federal tax dollars to support projects that would capture carbon dioxide and store it underground.

Notley says if the Liberals want to impose caps, they should do it on all sectors with major greenhouse gas emissions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
