Edmonton Oilers host Seattle Kraken for first time

Send this page to someone via email

The Seattle Kraken pay their first-ever regular season visit to Rogers Place Monday night to take on the Edmonton Oilers.

It’ll be defenceman Adam Larsson’s first game against the Oilers since he signed with the expansion Kraken in the off-season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers strike twice on power play to beat Canucks

“He was nothing but great to everyone in the organization,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse. “You miss him on a personal level, but now he’s wearing a different jersey. Won’t miss him too much when we get out there on the ice.”

The Oilers come into the game with a record of 6-1 while the Kraken are 3-5-1.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall to Philadelphia Flyers

Story continues below advertisement

Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for Edmonton. He made 29 saves in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Vancouver and is 4-1 on the season with a .934 save percentage.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Hyman – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – Ryan – Kassian

Benson – Shore – Turris

Nurse – Bouchard

Keith – Ceci

Koekkoek – Barrie

Koskinen

The Oilers and Kraken are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.