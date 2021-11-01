British Columbians with 2 AstraZeneca doses to receive booster 6 months after 2nd dose

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians who received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will receive an mRNA booster six months after their second dose, B.C.’s top doctor said Monday.

The province unveiled plans last week to provide boosters for anyone who wants one six to eight months following their second dose. At the time, the province did not differentiate between those who received two AstraZeneca shots and those who received two doses of mRNA vaccine or a combination of both AstraZeneca and mRNA vaccines.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry clarified the timeline for recipients of two AstraZeneca doses, saying they can expect an invitation for a booster dose six months after receiving their second dose.

“This may be sooner than other healthy adults in the community where we know there’s very good, strong protection that’s lasting well,” Henry said.

Henry said this is because people with two doses of AstraZeneca have shown waning levels of protection from infection, although it still offers strong protection against severe illness.

Healthy adults who received one or two doses of mRNA vaccine should expect to wait about eight months for a booster.

The booster will consist of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna. Henry said combining AstraZeneca with an mRNA vaccine has been shown to be very effective and long-lasting.

