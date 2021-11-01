COVID-19: N.B. public health identifies ‘priority groups’ for PCR testing due to strike

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is continuing to see a decline in active cases of COVID-19, and is reporting 31 new cases on Monday.

The province also had 38 recoveries since yesterday, bringing the total case count to 506.

Of the new cases, 16 people are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated.

There are 24 people in hospital with the virus, including 14 who are unvaccinated, one who is partially vaccinated and nine who are fully vaccinated. Of the 16 people in ICU, 12 are unvaccinated.

As of Monday, public health said 85.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 92.6 per cent have received at least their first dose.

Health-care personnel and residents of First Nations communities can already book a third dose of an mRNA booster vaccine. Beginning this week, people aged 65 and older and school personnel will also be able to book a third dose. In order to qualify for the third dose, six months must have passed since their second dose.

Certain areas of the province remain under a circuit breaker. That includes Zone 1 (Moncton region), most of Zone 2 (Saint John region), the northern portion of Zone 3 (Fredericton region), all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and all of Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

CUPE strike affecting COVID-19 response

The current job action by provincial unionized employees with CUPE is having a “significant impact on other health-care staff who have put in extra effort and hours throughout the last year and a half,” according to the province.

“Some regional health authority vaccination clinics and COVID-19 screening at assessment centres have had to be cancelled or rescheduled,” the province wrote in a release.

“At this time, regional health authority vaccination clinics are only accepting people with scheduled appointments and are not able to accommodate walk-in appointments. People are asked to be patient with staff and expect delays.”

Some rapid screening kit pickup sites have also been cancelled.

As well, public health said it has identified “priority groups” to receive PCR tests, because of decreased testing capacity.

“This is intended to protect the most vulnerable and support case and contact management,” the province noted.

“Asymptomatic individuals and those not directed by Public Health for testing may experience delays.”

Breakdown of new cases

The 15 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under

two people 30-39

three people 40-49

three people 50-59

a person 60-69

Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other five cases are under investigation.

The 12 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

six cases 19 and under

a person 20-29

four people 30-39

a person 60-69

Eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is a person 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The three new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

a person 20-29

a person 40-49

a person 60-69

Two cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

