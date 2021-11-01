1 arrested after group attempts to steal motorcycles from Kingston business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police were able to apprehend one man out of three people allegedly involved in a break-in and theft at a local business early Monday.

According to police, three people were reportedly rummaging around the grounds of a business on Bath Road between Gardiners Road and Centennial Drive.

When police arrived, one person reportedly fled on a motorcycle and another on foot.

The third, also on a motorcycle, attempted to flee, but a police officer was able to grab him off the bike. The man once again tried to run but was tracked down by 12:30 a.m., police say.

The 32-year-old Kingston man was charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drugs and breach of probation.

