Canada

1 arrested after group attempts to steal motorcycles from Kingston business: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 3:17 pm
Kingston police arrested one man after a group of people tried to steal motorcycles from a local business. View image in full screen
Kingston police arrested one man after a group of people tried to steal motorcycles from a local business. Dominic Christian Owens

Kingston police were able to apprehend one man out of three people allegedly involved in a break-in and theft at a local business early Monday.

According to police, three people were reportedly rummaging around the grounds of a business on Bath Road between Gardiners Road and Centennial Drive.

When police arrived, one person reportedly fled on a motorcycle and another on foot.

The third, also on a motorcycle, attempted to flee, but a police officer was able to grab him off the bike. The man once again tried to run but was tracked down by 12:30 a.m., police say.

The 32-year-old Kingston man was charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drugs and breach of probation.

