Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man cleared of any wrongdoing after complaints he exposed himself to kids: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 1:19 pm
Guelph police say a man did not expose himself to kids. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man did not expose himself to kids. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an elderly man has been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with reports that someone exposed himself to kids in October.

In a news release, police said the man has been identified and investigators determined that nothing criminal had taken place.

Read more: Guelph police investigating reports of man exposing himself to kids at 2 schools

On Oct. 8, police received a report of an elderly man exposing himself behind a bush on the property of a school on Clairfields Drive.

The service added that the caller then followed the man to a second school on Colonial Drive where it was reported he again went into some bushes and exposed himself.

In both cases, police reported that kids were playing nearby but the man did not approach or speak to any of them at either location.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, spokesperson Scott Tracey said the man’s actions were misinterpreted by a witness who was standing far away and that the man was actually experiencing a medical issue.

Click to play video: 'Parents urged to watch out for Halloween cannabis edibles' Parents urged to watch out for Halloween cannabis edibles
Parents urged to watch out for Halloween cannabis edibles
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagIndecent Act tagExposed Himself tagCleared of any wrongdoing tagguelph man cleared tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers