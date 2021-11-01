Man cleared of any wrongdoing after complaints he exposed himself to kids: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an elderly man has been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with reports that someone exposed himself to kids in October.

In a news release, police said the man has been identified and investigators determined that nothing criminal had taken place.

On Oct. 8, police received a report of an elderly man exposing himself behind a bush on the property of a school on Clairfields Drive.

The service added that the caller then followed the man to a second school on Colonial Drive where it was reported he again went into some bushes and exposed himself.

In both cases, police reported that kids were playing nearby but the man did not approach or speak to any of them at either location.

On Monday, spokesperson Scott Tracey said the man’s actions were misinterpreted by a witness who was standing far away and that the man was actually experiencing a medical issue.

