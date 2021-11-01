COVID-19 outbreak declared at Muskoka nursing home after 2 staff test positive

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge, Ont., after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, a staff member received a COVID-19-positive test result, while another tested positive on Saturday. Both employees are symptomatic and are self-isolating at home.

After the first employee tested positive, the long-term care home implemented heightened public health measures, which were advised upon by the local health unit.

The Pines’ management team is working with public health to identify high-risk contacts and is following guidance on any necessary next steps.

All general visits both inside and outside the home have been suspended until further notice. Only designated essential caregivers and essential visitors are allowed to enter the home at this time.

All residents will begin to be tested on Monday. All staff and essential visitors are being tested each day they enter the home while the home is in outbreak status.

