Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Muskoka nursing home after 2 staff test positive

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 12:13 pm
All residents of the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge, Ont., will be tested for COVID-19. View image in full screen
All residents of the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge, Ont., will be tested for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge, Ont., after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, a staff member received a COVID-19-positive test result, while another tested positive on Saturday. Both employees are symptomatic and are self-isolating at home.

Read more: Ontario announces funds to hire more than 4,000 long-term care workers

After the first employee tested positive, the long-term care home implemented heightened public health measures, which were advised upon by the local health unit.

The Pines’ management team is working with public health to identify high-risk contacts and is following guidance on any necessary next steps.

All general visits both inside and outside the home have been suspended until further notice. Only designated essential caregivers and essential visitors are allowed to enter the home at this time.

All residents will begin to be tested on Monday. All staff and essential visitors are being tested each day they enter the home while the home is in outbreak status.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system' Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system
Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system
