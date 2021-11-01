Menu

Comments

Crime

Halloween party in Lindsay leads to firearm, theft arrest for North Kawartha man: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 11:36 am
View image in full screen Police in Lindsay made an arrest following a confrontation during a Halloween party on Queen Street on Saturday night. View image in full screen
View image in full screen Police in Lindsay made an arrest following a confrontation during a Halloween party on Queen Street on Saturday night. Global News Peterborough file

A Halloween party in Lindsay, Ont., led to a man being charged with firearm and theft offences on Saturday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported confrontation at a residence on Queen Street.

Police say a man attending a Halloween party was carrying a firearm as part of his costume. It’s alleged he was confronted about a suspected theft of property from the residence.

The man began yelling and waving the firearm around, at which point police were called.

Read more: Man arrested for firearm offences following incident at residence in Haliburton County, OPP say

Police say the suspect left and was located in a vehicle in a parking lot at Cambridge and Peel streets.

Story continues below advertisement

Christian Reinhart, 26, of North Kawartha Township, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with an undertaking, obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 9, police said Monday.

