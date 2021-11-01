Halloween party in Lindsay leads to firearm, theft arrest for North Kawartha man: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Halloween party in Lindsay, Ont., led to a man being charged with firearm and theft offences on Saturday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported confrontation at a residence on Queen Street.

Police say a man attending a Halloween party was carrying a firearm as part of his costume. It’s alleged he was confronted about a suspected theft of property from the residence.

The man began yelling and waving the firearm around, at which point police were called.

Police say the suspect left and was located in a vehicle in a parking lot at Cambridge and Peel streets.

Christian Reinhart, 26, of North Kawartha Township, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with an undertaking, obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 9, police said Monday.