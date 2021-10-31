New Brunswick government locks out CUPE union members from schools

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has moved to lock out all non-designated employees in CUPE locals 1253 and 2745, which includes custodians, bus drivers, school library assistants and administrative support, as well as a number of educational assistants.

Read more: Schools close as thousands of New Brunswick public sector workers launch strike

The move comes amid the ongoing Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) New Brunswick strike.

“CUPE has shown unpredictability provincewide creating a volatile climate for teachers, students and parents,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy, in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

“We want to ensure families are able to plan ahead and not wonder what the next day will bring. This will help to establish as much stability and continuity of learning for New Brunswickers as we possibly can, which is why we are implementing this lock-out in our school system.”

Story continues below advertisement

More than 3,000 employees are locked out​​​​​ as a result of these measures. Designated workers are not included in the lock-out.

All schools will move to online learning on Monday, the release added.

More to come