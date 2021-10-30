COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 2 deaths, 33 new cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported another two deaths as a result of COVID-19 and 33 new cases on Saturday.

In a release, the province said the two people who died were in the Campbellton region. One person was in their 70s and the other was in their 40s.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped. There are now 23 people in hospital, of whom 15 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated.

Thirteen people are in intensive care, 10 of whom are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

There have been 37 new recoveries, leaving an active total of 551.

The province says 84.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

New cases

There are 11 new cases in Zone 1, the Moncton region, involving:

two people 19 and under;

three people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

two people 80-89.

Three cases are under investigation and eight cases are contacts of a case.

The 10 new cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involve:

three people 19 and under;

four people 20-29; and

three people 60-69.

Four cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of a case.

There are four new cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, which involve:

two people 19 and under;

a person 20-29; and

a person 70-79.

Two cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of a case.

The five new cases in Zone 4, Edmundston region, involve:

two people 19 and under;

two people 40-49; and

a person 80-89.

One case is under investigation and three cases are contacts of a case.

There is one new case in Zone 5, Campbellton region, involving a person 19 and under. This case is a contact of another case.

Zone 6, the Bathurst region, also had one new case. It involves a person in their 20s and is under investigation.

In Zone 7, the Miramichi region, there is one new case involving a person in their 30s. That case is under investigation.