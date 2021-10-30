Menu

Canada

Premier Higgs examines options after CUPE strike impacts New Brunswick health care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2021 3:18 pm
Both of New Brunswick's health networks say they're assessing their services after hospital staff walked off the job Saturday. View image in full screen
Both of New Brunswick's health networks say they're assessing their services after hospital staff walked off the job Saturday. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he’s exploring his options to end a strike by 22,000 CUPE members in the province after the job action impacted health care services Saturday.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fredericton was cancelled, and Higgs says the strike also meant that COVID-19 screeners were not available in some hospitals and other facilities.

Higgs told reporters during an afternoon news conference he could use the province’s Emergency Measures Act to force the employees back to work, but will take the next 24 hours to weigh his options.

The strike over wages began Thursday, and the premier said no formal notice was given of the job action in health care facilities Saturday.

Read more: Schools close as thousands of New Brunswick public sector workers launch strike

But CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost says the premier is continually trying to lay blame on the union.

He says most of the union’s members haven’t had a proper raise in 15 years and remain among the lowest paid workers in the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
