Edmonton Elks remain winless at home after 39-23 loss to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Jeremiah Masoli passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats clawed back over the .500 mark on the season with a 39-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
With the win, the Ticats (6-5) moved into a tie for second place in the CFL’s East Division with Toronto with 12 points.
It was the sixth straight loss overall for the Elks (2-8), who remained winless at home this season, the first time in the storied history of the franchise that they have had an 0-6 start at home.
Edmonton’s playoff hopes are now hanging on by a thread.
Listen Below: Jaime Elizondo
After the Elks started the game with a punt single, Hamilton came back with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Masoli to Steven Dunbar Jr. six minutes into the opening quarter.
Hamilton continued to move the ball at will and added a 27-yard passing major with three minutes to play in the first as Tim White had a terrific second effort tracking down and catching a ball that had originally bounced off his hands.
Comments