Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks remain winless at home after 39-23 loss to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2021 1:17 am
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Tim White (12) breaks the tackle from Edmonton Elks' Jordan Hoover (28) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Tim White (12) breaks the tackle from Edmonton Elks' Jordan Hoover (28) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Jeremiah Masoli passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats clawed back over the .500 mark on the season with a 39-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

With the win, the Ticats (6-5) moved into a tie for second place in the CFL’s East Division with Toronto with 12 points.

Read more: Elks host Tiger-Cats, looking for 1st home win of the season

It was the sixth straight loss overall for the Elks (2-8), who remained winless at home this season, the first time in the storied history of the franchise that they have had an 0-6 start at home.

Edmonton’s playoff hopes are now hanging on by a thread.

Listen Below: Jaime Elizondo

Read more: Edmonton Elks acquire QB Nick Arbuckle from the Argos

Story continues below advertisement

After the Elks started the game with a punt single, Hamilton came back with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Masoli to Steven Dunbar Jr. six minutes into the opening quarter.

Hamilton continued to move the ball at will and added a 27-yard passing major with three minutes to play in the first as Tim White had a terrific second effort tracking down and catching a ball that had originally bounced off his hands.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games' Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games
Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games – Aug 30, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagFootball tagEdmonton Elks tagCanadian Football League tagCFL Football tagElks tagElks football tagEdmonton Elks October tagElks play Tiger-Cats tagElks Tiger-Cats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers