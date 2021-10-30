Edmonton Elks remain winless at home after 39-23 loss to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Send this page to someone via email

Jeremiah Masoli passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats clawed back over the .500 mark on the season with a 39-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

With the win, the Ticats (6-5) moved into a tie for second place in the CFL’s East Division with Toronto with 12 points.

It was the sixth straight loss overall for the Elks (2-8), who remained winless at home this season, the first time in the storied history of the franchise that they have had an 0-6 start at home.

Edmonton’s playoff hopes are now hanging on by a thread.

Listen Below: Jaime Elizondo

Read more: Edmonton Elks acquire QB Nick Arbuckle from the Argos

Story continues below advertisement

After the Elks started the game with a punt single, Hamilton came back with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Masoli to Steven Dunbar Jr. six minutes into the opening quarter.

Hamilton continued to move the ball at will and added a 27-yard passing major with three minutes to play in the first as Tim White had a terrific second effort tracking down and catching a ball that had originally bounced off his hands.

1:15 Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games – Aug 30, 2021