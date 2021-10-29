Menu

Health

B.C. premier in ‘good spirits’ after ‘successful’ surgery for growth in throat

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 6:48 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions from media about upcoming surgery' B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions from media about upcoming surgery
WATCH: B.C. Premier John Horgan took questions from the media at Thursday's impromptu press conference about the lump discovered in his throat and why he decided to share the news with the public.

British Columbia premier John Horgan was in “good spirits” Friday as he recovered from a “successful” surgery related to a growth discovered in his throat, according to a statement from his office.

The statement adds that “further updates will be issued in the coming days.”

Read more: B.C. Premier John Horgan to undergo surgery to remove growth in throat

Horgan revealed the medical issue Thursday in an impromptu media conference, where he appointed Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth as deputy premier out of an abundance of caution.

Click to play video: 'What happens next as B.C. Premier John Horgan deals with health crisis?' What happens next as B.C. Premier John Horgan deals with health crisis?
What happens next as B.C. Premier John Horgan deals with health crisis?

The premier said he had felt a lump in his neck several months ago and had undergone tests which revealed a growth in his throat.

Friday’s procedure was intended to help doctors understand whether the growth could be cancerous.

In 2008, Horgan was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He was later declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment.

