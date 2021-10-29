B.C. premier in ‘good spirits’ after ‘successful’ surgery for growth in throat

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia premier John Horgan was in “good spirits” Friday as he recovered from a “successful” surgery related to a growth discovered in his throat, according to a statement from his office.

The statement adds that “further updates will be issued in the coming days.”

Horgan revealed the medical issue Thursday in an impromptu media conference, where he appointed Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth as deputy premier out of an abundance of caution.

The premier said he had felt a lump in his neck several months ago and had undergone tests which revealed a growth in his throat.

Friday’s procedure was intended to help doctors understand whether the growth could be cancerous.

In 2008, Horgan was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He was later declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment.