Another 584 new COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., along with nine deaths

Another 584 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in British Columbia, along with nine more deaths, provincial health officials reported Friday.

The update issued Friday lowered B.C.’s seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases to 575.

Hospitalization numbers remained largely unchanged from Thursday with 436 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of two. Of those patients, 156 are in intensive care, an increase of one from Thursday.

The nine deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death count to 2,156.

There have now been 204,914 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic, 4,982 of which are active.

Of the new cases, 232 were in the Fraser Health region, 81 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 85 were in the Interior Health region, 104 were in the Northern Health region and 82 were in the Island health region.

The province reported 85 per cent of eligible British Columbians age 12 and older have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

B.C. has expanded public health orders requiring all adults supervising or assisting with youth sports and other activities to be fully vaccinated.

This means any coach, volunteer or group leader will fall under the new mandate.

The change was made to provincial health orders on Oct. 25 but never announced publicly.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to provide additional clarity on the new policy on Tuesday.

The province also said Friday that it has extended the indoor mask mandate, which was set to expire on Oct. 31.

— with files from Richard Zussman