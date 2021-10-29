Woodstock, Ont. police seek public help in identifying suspects wanted for starting dumpster fires

Woodstock, Ont., police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a number of garbage fires near Museum Square in early October.
Police say between 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 1, and 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 2, Woodstock emergency crews responded to three separate fires in the area of Museum Square.
On Oct. 7 at 11:40 p.m. the Woodstock Fire Department and police both responded to reports of a fourth fire in the same area as the three previous.
Police say a passerby was able to put out the fourth fire before crews arrived.
Woodstock police have increased patrols in the area and are asking anyone with information about the fire to come forward.
