Cocaine, cash seized in Midland, Ont., investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have seized cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia following a search warrant that was executed in Midland, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:25 p.m., officers executed the warrant at a home on Southwinds Crescent.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigates death of man who drove vehicle into Georgian Bay

They subsequently charged 40-year-old Midland resident Kristen Ann Johnson and 23-year-old Brampton resident Kelly Elizabeth Purcell each with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and property possession obtained by crime under $5,000.

Purcell was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both the accused were released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:38 Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police – Mar 1, 2021