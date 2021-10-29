Cocaine, cash seized in Midland, Ont., investigation

Police have seized cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia following a search warrant that was executed in Midland, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.
At about 4:25 p.m., officers executed the warrant at a home on Southwinds Crescent.
They subsequently charged 40-year-old Midland resident Kristen Ann Johnson and 23-year-old Brampton resident Kelly Elizabeth Purcell each with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and property possession obtained by crime under $5,000.
Purcell was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.
Both the accused were released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in December.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments