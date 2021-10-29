Menu

Crime

Cocaine, cash seized in Midland, Ont., investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 2:54 pm
Officers have seized cocaine and cash after a search warrant was executed in Midland, Ont. View image in full screen
Officers have seized cocaine and cash after a search warrant was executed in Midland, Ont. OPP Handout

Police have seized cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia following a search warrant that was executed in Midland, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:25 p.m., officers executed the warrant at a home on Southwinds Crescent.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigates death of man who drove vehicle into Georgian Bay

They subsequently charged 40-year-old Midland resident Kristen Ann Johnson and 23-year-old Brampton resident Kelly Elizabeth Purcell each with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and property possession obtained by crime under $5,000.

Purcell was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both the accused were released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

