Global Okanagan 2021 calendar campaign launches

Thank you for your interest in Global Okanagan’s YOUR OKANAGAN calendar — a fundraiser benefiting food banks of the Okanagan.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, we sadly won’t be meeting our viewers or distributing calendars in their communities this year.

However, these calendars are still available, and 100 per cent of all funds raised will be forwarded to the local food bank of your choice.

For this reason, we encourage you to make your donation today.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online:

Through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

By mail:

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

In person:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

By phone:

Call our receptionist at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan. Only donations of $30 and greater per calendar are eligible for a tax receipt.

Tax receipts for donations sent by mail, phone or in person will be receipted by the food bank you donated to. They will not be sent until the end of the campaign, which is Dec. 31, 2021.

Calendars will be available while quantities last.

This fundraiser is a collaborative effort between Global Okanagan and their partners.

