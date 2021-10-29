Menu

Canada

Global Okanagan 2021 calendar campaign launches

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 1:23 pm
Calendars will be available while quantities last, and 100 per cent of all funds raised will be forwarded to your local food bank.
Thank you for your interest in Global Okanagan’s YOUR OKANAGAN calendar — a fundraiser benefiting food banks of the Okanagan.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, we sadly won’t be meeting our viewers or distributing calendars in their communities this year.

DONATE HERE

However, these calendars are still available, and 100 per cent of all funds raised will be forwarded to the local food bank of your choice.

For this reason, we encourage you to make your donation today.

Click to play video: 'The Central Okanagan Food Bank reports a record number of people applying for Christmas hampers this year due to the COVID crisis' The Central Okanagan Food Bank reports a record number of people applying for Christmas hampers this year due to the COVID crisis
The Central Okanagan Food Bank reports a record number of people applying for Christmas hampers this year due to the COVID crisis – Dec 16, 2020

You can donate in the following ways:

Online:

Through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

By mail:

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

In person:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

By phone:

Call our receptionist at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Calendar Campaign has record breaking fundraising year for food banks' Global Okanagan Calendar Campaign has record breaking fundraising year for food banks
Global Okanagan Calendar Campaign has record breaking fundraising year for food banks – Jan 8, 2021

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan. Only donations of $30 and greater per calendar are eligible for a tax receipt.

Tax receipts for donations sent by mail, phone or in person will be receipted by the food bank you donated to. They will not be sent until the end of the campaign, which is Dec. 31, 2021.

Calendars will be available while quantities last.

This fundraiser is a collaborative effort between Global Okanagan and their partners.

Global Okanagan 2021 calendar campaign launches - image View image in full screen
Click to play video: 'Peachland Food Bank helps feed the community through the pandemic' Peachland Food Bank helps feed the community through the pandemic
Peachland Food Bank helps feed the community through the pandemic – Dec 18, 2020
