London man, 27, charged with possession, making available child sexual abuse imagery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old London, Ont., man is expected to appear in court in January after being arrested this week as part of a child sexual abuse imagery investigation by city police.

London police said Friday that they began their investigation after receiving information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. Police did not say when their investigation initially began.

A search warrant was executed at a Colborne Street address on Wednesday and a cellphone and USB storage device were seized, police said.

The accused, a 27-year-old man from London, faces two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography, police said.

The man has since been released from custody with a Jan. 24, 2022 court date, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).