Taser used on N.S. man who allegedly threatened to kill 2 police officers

Send this page to someone via email

A man who allegedly assaulted two police officers had a conducted energy weapon, better known as a Taser, used on him during his arrest, Nova Scotia police say.

In a release issued on Friday, the RCMP in Lunenburg County say that on Oct. 26 police were called to a home in the community of Simms Settlment where a 39-year-old man was believed to be in breach of a court order.

“While on their way to the home, police also determined that the man was the subject of an arrest warrant,” a RCMP statement said.

Police say the wanted man eventually used a weapon to strike the officer twice, resulting in minor injuries.

Read more: Nova Scotia senior charged with sexually assaulting youth in Dartmouth

Story continues below advertisement

A second RCMP officer arrived and the accused then allegedly threatened to kill the two police now on scene.

“The man attempted to assault the second officer and the officer deployed a conducted energy weapon (CEW),” said the RCMP.

The man fell to the ground and officers were able to disarm him, police say.

Kenneth Alexander Morrison, 39, of Simms Settlement, Lunenburg Co. has been charged with the following:

Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Assaulting a peace officer

Assault

Uttering threats

Resist arrest (2 counts)

Failure to comply with a release order (3 counts)

Morrison has been remanded into custody and will return to Bridgewater provincial court on Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

2:06 Nova Scotia woman recovering from racially fueled assault in her community Nova Scotia woman recovering from racially fueled assault in her community – Dec 11, 2020