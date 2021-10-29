Menu

Crime

Porsche stolen from roadside in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 11:07 am
Peterborough County OPP say this Porsche was stolen from the roadside in Trent Lakes early Friday. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say this Porsche was stolen from the roadside in Trent Lakes early Friday. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the roadside theft of a Porsche in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

On Friday morning, officers were called to investigate the theft of a disabled vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of County Road 507 near Baker Road, about 30 kilometres north of Buckhorn.

Read more: Trent Lakes mayor urges photo radar for Peterborough County Road 507 following latest death

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 8:15 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle is described as a black 1984 Porsche with a convertible top with Ontario licence plate 5H9 527.

The value of the theft is estimated at $30,000.

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to a suspect or suspect(s) in this case. Anyone that witnessed or has video footage of the theft can contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Safety concerns along County Rd. 507 in Peterborough County' Safety concerns along County Rd. 507 in Peterborough County
Safety concerns along County Rd. 507 in Peterborough County – Oct 27, 2020
