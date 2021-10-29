Porsche stolen from roadside in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the roadside theft of a Porsche in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

On Friday morning, officers were called to investigate the theft of a disabled vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of County Road 507 near Baker Road, about 30 kilometres north of Buckhorn.

Read more: Trent Lakes mayor urges photo radar for Peterborough County Road 507 following latest death

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 8:15 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle is described as a black 1984 Porsche with a convertible top with Ontario licence plate 5H9 527.

The value of the theft is estimated at $30,000.

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to a suspect or suspect(s) in this case. Anyone that witnessed or has video footage of the theft can contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Safety concerns along County Rd. 507 in Peterborough County Safety concerns along County Rd. 507 in Peterborough County – Oct 27, 2020