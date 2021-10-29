Menu

Health

People in N.S. bitten by tick can now go to pharmacy for Lyme disease assessment

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'What you need to know about ticks and Lyme disease' What you need to know about ticks and Lyme disease
Summer is here! We speak with the Nature Conservancy of Canada about tick awareness and signs of Lyme disease – Jul 2, 2021

Nova Scotians who get bitten by a tick can now go to their pharmacy to be assessed for Lyme disease, a serious bacterial infection caused by bites from an infected blacklegged tick.

It said the cost of the assessment will be covered by the government.

Previously, those with tick bites had to go to a doctor or nurse practitioner to get a provincially covered assessment.

“I am from rural Nova Scotia where ticks and tick bites are a frequent reality,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a release.

“We want to give Nova Scotians increased access to care when and where it makes sense. Pharmacists are a big part of that and funding assessments at local pharmacies often makes it easier and more convenient for people, whether rural or urban residents, to prevent this potentially serious disease.”

Read more: More ticks and more Lyme disease in Canada’s future, experts say

The release said pharmacists can asses the bite and determine whether a preventative antibiotic is appropriate. The assessment would include determining if the bite was from a blacklegged tick — also known as a deer tick — as well as whether the tick was removed in the previous 72 hours and whether the tick was attached for at least 36 hours.

Click to play video: 'New tick-borne illnesses emerging in Canada, researcher says' New tick-borne illnesses emerging in Canada, researcher says
New tick-borne illnesses emerging in Canada, researcher says – Jun 10, 2021

It said the treatment — a single dose of doxycycline — is only recommended if it can be administered within 72 hours of the tick being removed. If there are any symptoms of Lyme disease, like a rash at the bite site, people need to see a doctor or nurse practitioner for other treatment options.

The release said if the antibiotic treatment is prescribed, the patient would pay for it “by their usual method.”

“We are very happy with the government’s decision to fund another important pharmacy service for something that can be quite urgent,” said Diane Harpell, chair of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia. “This early preventive service can stop Lyme disease in its tracks.”

The prevalence of Lyme disease in Nova Scotia — and around the country — has been rising in the last decade. In 2019, there were 830 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease in Nova Scotia. In 2009, that number was just 17.

Read more: More ticks means an increase of Lyme disease across Canada — thanks to climate change

In Canada, there were 2,025 Lyme disease cases in 2017 – a huge jump from the mere 144 cases reported in 2009.

Factors for the rise in cases include greater awareness among patients and physicians, longer active seasons for ticks and more ticks in more places around Canada.

Experts have said climate change is creating warmer conditions that can lead to more ticks, and thus more cases of Lyme disease.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include a rash at the site of the bite, fatigue, fever or chills, headache, muscle or joint pain, numbness or tingling, swollen lymph nodes, cognitive dysfunction or dizziness, nervous system disorders, arthritis, or heart palpitations.

