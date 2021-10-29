Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gen. Jonathan Vance obstruction of justice case headed for trial in May 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Gen. Jonathan Vance charged with obstruction of justice' Gen. Jonathan Vance charged with obstruction of justice
Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's former chief of the defence staff, has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice following a military investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him. Mercedes Stephenson broke the story of those accusations, and explains the significance of this charge against Vance. – Jul 15, 2021

Retired Gen. Jonathan Vance‘s obstruction of justice case will go to trial in May 2023.

Ten days of trial dates were set during a brief, virtual courtroom hearing this morning, three months after military police charged the former chief of the defence staff following a sexual misconduct investigation.

The case is proceeding through the civilian court system after investigators referred it there, citing what they described as “the limitations of the military justice system” in trying Canada’s top military officer.

The former defence chief, who retired from the Canadian Armed Forces in April, has previously denied any wrongdoing.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service alleged in court documents that Vance repeatedly contacted a woman identified as “K.B.” in early February and “tried to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship” to military investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Maj. Kellie Brennan told a parliamentary committee in April that she and Vance had an inappropriate relationship that started in 2001 and continued after he became chief of the defence staff in 2015.

Brennan also told the committee she had recorded Vance telling her on the phone what to tell military police, and had turned those recordings over to the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Forces tagCanadian Military tagJonathan Vance tagCanadian Forces sexual misconduct tagJonathan Vance investigation tagJonathan Vance Charged tagcanadian militaty sexual misconduct tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers