Canada

Corporal found not guilty of sexual assault in CFB Kingston court martial

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 10:17 am
Cpl. Shane M. Howe has been found not guilty of one count of sexual assault following a court martial at CFB Kingston this past month. View image in full screen
Cpl. Shane M. Howe has been found not guilty of one count of sexual assault following a court martial at CFB Kingston this past month. CKWS TV

A court martial at CFB Kingston ended last week with a not guilty verdict for a corporal accused of sexual assault.

A military panel found Cpl. Shane M. Howe not guilty of sexual assault in regard to allegations dating from July 2019 in Kingston, the Department of National Defence said.

The trial began Oct. 12 and Howe pleaded not guilty.

Read more: Trial begins for CFB Kingston corporal facing sexual assault charge

A military judge presided over the general court martial, accompanied by a five-member military panel that sat as a jury.

The panel returned the not guilty verdict after four hours of deliberations shortly before 6:30 p.m. last Friday.

The trial marks one of three sexual assault courts martial that are to take place in Kingston before the new year.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
