Fire crews extinguish 3-alarm blaze at west Toronto home

Toronto Fire Services have extinguished a three-alarm blaze at a home in the city’s west end on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Alden Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Judson Street in Etobicoke, around 2:30 p.m.
A Toronto fire spokesperson told Global News there was a fire in a garage that spread throughout the house.
The spokesperson said the blaze was deemed a three-alarm, but has since been extinguished.
The home is reported to have sustained heavy damage. The exterior of a neighbouring home was also damaged.
No one was injured.
There is no word on what caused the fire and an investigation is now underway.
