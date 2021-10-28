Fire crews extinguish 3-alarm blaze at west Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services have extinguished a three-alarm blaze at a home in the city’s west end on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Alden Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Judson Street in Etobicoke, around 2:30 p.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson told Global News there was a fire in a garage that spread throughout the house.

The spokesperson said the blaze was deemed a three-alarm, but has since been extinguished.

The home is reported to have sustained heavy damage. The exterior of a neighbouring home was also damaged.

No one was injured.

There is no word on what caused the fire and an investigation is now underway.

FIRE:

Islington Av + Judson St

* 2:31 pm *

– On Alden Av

– Garage fully engulfed

– Fire spreading to other homes

– Everyone is out of homes

– Home is now fully engulfed

– Roads in area closed for emergency responders#GO2075061

^dh pic.twitter.com/sc2cN9RJwW — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2021