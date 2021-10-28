Menu

Canada

Fire crews extinguish 3-alarm blaze at west Toronto home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 8:43 pm
Firefighters at the scene of a blaze on Alden Avenue in Etobicoke on Thursday. View image in full screen
Firefighters at the scene of a blaze on Alden Avenue in Etobicoke on Thursday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto Fire Services have extinguished a three-alarm blaze at a home in the city’s west end on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Alden Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Judson Street in Etobicoke, around 2:30 p.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson told Global News there was a fire in a garage that spread throughout the house.

Read more: An inside look at how Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal investigators probe blazes, explosions

The spokesperson said the blaze was deemed a three-alarm, but has since been extinguished.

The home is reported to have sustained heavy damage. The exterior of a neighbouring home was also damaged.

No one was injured.

There is no word on what caused the fire and an investigation is now underway.

Click to play video: 'How Office of the Fire Marshal investigators process investigation scenes' How Office of the Fire Marshal investigators process investigation scenes
How Office of the Fire Marshal investigators process investigation scenes

