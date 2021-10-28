Halloween: B.C. RCMP offer safety tips, reminders to trick-or-treaters, homeowners

Send this page to someone via email

With Halloween nearing, RCMP agencies throughout B.C. are reminding the public to have a safe weekend.

Along with asking motorists to slow down on Sunday evening, police doled out several tips to trick-or-treaters and homeowners.

“Make no bones about it, Halloween is an exciting time for children of all ages,” said Chilliwack RCMP Insp. Steve Vrolyk.

“We encourage parents to talk with your kids about being safe before starting out for the evening, and remind motorists to slow down and be watchful for pedestrians.”

In the North Okanagan, an RCMP resource officer will be visiting classrooms this week to share Halloween safety tips.

“Talk to your children about Halloween safety and ensure they are dressed up in costumes that can be seen,” said Agassiz RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent.

“Drivers, remember, to slow down and be diligent on this spooky night.”

Below are tips offered by B.C. RCMP detachments.

Trick-or-treaters

Do not participate if you are sick;

Trick-or-treat with a group or an adult;

Dress in bright colours and use reflective tape or glow sticks;

Wear make-up. It’s harder to see in a mask;

Costume weaponry should be easily identifiable as an imitation;

Use a flashlight. Stay in well-lit areas;

Carry a cellphone if available;

Include a non-medical mask as part of your costume;

Stay on sidewalks or to the side of the road;

Face traffic when you are walking down the road without sidewalks;

Only go to well-lit houses;

Never go inside the home or car of someone you don’t know;

Stay on the doorstep or sidewalk;

Watch for vehicles;

Have an adult inspect your treats before eating them.

Homeowners

Don’t participate if you’re sick;

Keep porch lights or external security lights on;

Keep doors clear and accessible and avoid decorations that are flammable or can pose a tripping hazard;

Don’t invite children inside your home;

Only pass out commercially wrapped candy and snacks;

Keep pets indoors, as they may be easily scared by children in costumes.

Motorists

Slow down and drive with extra caution. Excited trick-or-treaters sometimes forget pedestrian safety rules;

Ensure that your vehicle lights are on as soon as dusk hits;

Be very careful backing up or exiting driveways;

Have a plan for getting home safely if you’re planning on drinking or consuming drugs;

Slow down and proceed with caution when entering and exiting driveways or backing up.

Police also said, “if you see something, say something,” noting that Halloween is also popular with criminals.

“While you are out in your neighbourhoods,” said the RCMP, “keep your eyes open for criminal or suspicious activity such as vandalism and property damage, and report what you see to your local RCMP detachment.”

